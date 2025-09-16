Mark your calendars: BASSINTHEGRASS is officially returning in 2026.

Celebrating its 23rd year, the festival will return to Darwin’s Mindil Beach on Saturday, May 16th, 2026. It promises to be another unforgettable day of live music, entertainment, and good vibes under tropical skies.

The 2026 event will showcase a stellar lineup, dropping later this year, as well as immersive entertainment and premium ticketing options designed to elevate the festival experience. It is renowned for its diverse music genre lineup, beachside setting, and perfect weather.

BASSINTHEGRASS 2025 saw thousands of music lovers come together at Mindil Beach to experience hip hop, dance, electronic, pop, indie, folk, alternative and R&B.

Headline performances included Australian hip hop icons Hilltop Hoods, heavy hitters The Amity Affliction, fan favourite Cyril, and powerhouse acts such as Meg Mac, The Jungle Giants, and The Dreggs.

The return of the BASSment Stage kept crowds dancing late into the night, with high-energy sets from international and local stars including Jax Jones, Jaded and Kah-Lo.

Presented by the Northern Territory Major Events Company, BASSINTHEGRASS is a rare success story in a time when many festivals are scaling back. Alongside its world-class lineup, last year introduced BASS Camp, a family-friendly retreat complete with silent discos for kids, face painting, glitter stations, and more.

It offers something for everyone, and the atmosphere is buzzing. A famous Darwin beach sunset and first-class music festival: name a more iconic duo.

“Beyond the music, the festival creates an atmosphere that brings people together, supports the local economy, and showcases the Territory’s unique lifestyle,” said Northern Territory Major Events Company Executive Director, Aimee Luxton.

Tickets will release later this year. Fans can sign up for presale here to secure early access and presale pricing.