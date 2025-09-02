In partnership with Mentos

Before her songs found their way onto streaming platforms and her face appeared in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s 2025 Women in Music issue, alt-pop singer-songwriter Nyassa was writing demos in Adelaide and sending them out into the world, hoping someone would listen.

Eventually, someone did. Her music landed with Australian hip-hop trio Hilltop Hoods, who invited her into the studio to work on what would become their 2019 studio album The Great Expanse.

“I feel so lucky to have been invited into their world,” she tells Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “I wouldn’t be the artist I am today without them.”

In the years since, she’s built a pop identity that is equal parts dedication and instinct. Her music has drawn comparisons to Sia, Lady Gaga, and Kate Bush, a combination that sits somewhere between theatrical vocal work and deeply personal storytelling. “My sound is a mix of pop, drama, and high fashion,” she says. “Fashion is a huge part of how I express myself, because sometimes fashion speaks louder than words.”

Now part of Mentos’ Fresh Sounds, a Rolling Stone AU/NZ spotlight on artists bringing new and unexpected energy to the Aussie music industry, Nyassa stands out for the way she blurs creative lines. “To me, freshness in music is about being unapologetically original, taking risks and daring to do something differently,” she says.

Unsurprisingly, the singer counts multi-hyphenate creatives like Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, and Stevie Wonder as major inspirations. “Alicia Keys has always been my biggest musical influence,” she says. “I taught myself how to sing by listening to her music and learning her songs.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

But like all these artists, Nyassa also sees self-expression as more than the songs she performs. “I need fashion just as much as I need to sing. Combining it with music allows me to become the art,” she says.

From vintage hats and ’80s influences to thrifted and up-cycled outfits, her mother helps her design and make many of the pieces she wears on stage. “When I’m on stage, the clothes are my armour, and the microphone is my sword.”

Creativity runs in the family and growing up, music was everywhere. From a young age, Nyassa knew she wanted to be an artist. On top of her mum’s fashion support, her dad is a musician and songwriter who made her believe it was a path she could take. “I dropped out of high school after a teacher told me that becoming a singer wasn’t a realistic career choice. There was doubt all around me, but never from my parents.”

Today, that belief remains her biggest motivation. “If you believe something is impossible, then it will be,” she says. “But if you believe it’s possible, then doors begin to open.”

Nyassa features on Hilltop Hoods’ new album Fall From The Light and will join them on their UK and European tour. She’s also busy in the studio, gearing up to release her new single Wonderland later this year.

Explore more fresh artists at the Mentos Fresh Sounds Hub.