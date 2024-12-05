The ABC’s annual NYE celebration is turning up the volume this year with a stellar lineup of artists ready to ring in 2025 in unforgettable style.

Broadcasting live from Sydney Opera House’s Northern Boardwalk, NYE24 promises a night of fireworks, live music, and moments that capture the essence of Australian creativity.

Leading the charge are some of the most exciting names in music. G Flip, the 2024 ARIA Song of the Year winner, is set to electrify the stage with their boundary-pushing sound. Joining them is Nooky, fresh off his ARIA win for Best Hip Hop/Rap Release, bringing his genre-defying energy as both a performer and the curator of the 9 p.m. Calling Country fireworks. Cyril, whose infectious hits have dominated the charts this year, rounds out a trio of headliners representing the future of Australian music.

But the star power doesn’t stop there. The NYE24 concert also boasts performances from Australian supergroup Fanning Dempsey National Park (Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey), who are sure to deliver a set filled with heartfelt rock anthems. Casey Donovan, a New Year’s Eve staple, returns to light up the night alongside Korean-Australian rap crew 1300, who’ve been redefining hip hop on their own terms. Rising R&B talent Becca Hatch adds soulful flair, while American country star Randy Houser brings a touch of Nashville to the Sydney Harbour.

This year’s event also celebrates triple j’s 50th anniversary, spotlighting classic Hottest 100 hits and paying homage to the iconic station that has shaped Australia’s musical landscape. Expect nods to the past and present from some of triple j’s most beloved hosts, making this a party for music lovers of all eras.

The night builds to the midnight fireworks, with the world-famous display lighting up Sydney Harbour in a dazzling farewell to 2024. With the Harbour Bridge and Opera House as the canvas, the City of Sydney’s fireworks promise to deliver breathtaking visuals to match the night’s unforgettable soundtrack.

For those tuning in, the NYE 2024 concert will broadcast across the entire ABC network including ABC TV and streamed live on ABC iview and across ABC socials.