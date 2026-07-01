NYE on the Hill is ready to ring in 2027 with another stacked lineup of Australian music.

The boutique Victorian festival is once again promising an intimate New Year’s celebration with more than 30 bands and performers, camping, DJs, comedy, art installations, and food across three days.

Originally born out of the invite-only The Hills Are Alive festival, NYE on the Hill has grown into one of Australia’s most sought-after boutique music festivals while maintaining its grassroots ethos. Tickets include three days and two nights of camping, access to licensed bars and BYO alcohol areas, plus late-night DJs, comedians, morning yoga, curated food trucks, and art installations.

General admission tickets start from $289 (+ booking fee), going on sale at 8:40am on Wednesday, July 8th. A presale will run from 8:40am on Tuesday, July 7th. All times are AEST. Sign up for presale here.

Ball Park Music top the bill following another milestone year. The Brisbane indie rock favourites scored their first No. 1 ARIA Albums Chart debut in 2025 with Like Love, further cementing their status as one of Australia’s most enduring live acts.

Joining them are Sydney indie outfit The Rions, who have continued their rapid rise since winning triple j Unearthed High in 2021. The band released their chart-topping debut album, Everything Every Single Day, last year before returning this year with Everything (The Deluxe Edition).

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WA duo Old Mervs will also take to the stage after a breakout few years that included a self-titled debut album, triple j Feature Album honours and fan favourites including “What You’ve Lost”, “Parched”, and “Forget It”.

Rounding out the headline acts are Pacific Avenue, whose anthemic indie rock has propelled them from local South Coast gigs to sold-out headline tours and major festival appearances following the release of their debut album, Flowers.

Also taking the stage are BOY SODA and REDD. – who feature on our 2026 Future of Music list – as well as Darcie Haven, Mid Drift, Mild Eastwood, Sleepazoid, The Tullamarines, Birdland, Charli Lucas, Devaura, Intermood, Rageflower, Selve, Tjaka, Cali Rd, Milly Strange, and The Foxy Junes.

The festival will be capped at 3,000 attendees, a deliberate decision organisers say helps preserve the community atmosphere that has become synonymous with NYE on the Hill.

“We purposely keep tickets limited to 3,000 as for us we feel that’s the perfect amount of people to party with,” festival organisers said. “Big enough to have an awesome time and have incredible bands, but small enough to not lose your friends or feel like you’re just another number.”

For complete festival and ticket information, see here.

NYE ON THE HILL 2026/27

Wednesday, December 30th-Friday, January 1st

South Gippsland, VIC

Lineup:

Ball Park Music

The Rions

Old Mervs

Pacific Avenue

Boy Soda

Darcie Haven

Mid Drift

Milo Eastwood

REDD.

Sleepazoid

The Tullamarines

Birdland

Charli Lucas

Devaura

Intermood

Rageflower

Selve

Teak

Cali Rd

Milly Strange

The Foxy Junes

+ triple j Unearthed winner