It’s official: 2025 is shaping up to be the year of Britpop nostalgia, with Oasis gearing up for their reunion tour.

In true Gallagher form, Liam has been running Twitter like it’s 1996, delivering sass, cryptic hints, and enough insults to remind us why he’s the king of chaos in Adidas trackies.

Fans outraged at sky-high ticket prices? “ATTITUDE STINKS.” Critics doubting their ability to bring the magic back? “Listen here you C***, even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there.” SNL taking a swing at them in a Weekend Update sketch? “Excruciating.” This man doesn’t miss a beat—or a chance to clap back.

Despite the trolling, Liam has shared tidbits worth the hype. The tour will celebrate the band’s career-spanning classics, with a setlist reportedly ending in fan favourites like “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “Champagne Supernova,” and “Live Forever.”

When a fan asked him about a rumoured list of tracks, Liam coolly confirmed, “It’s not far off.” Oasis devotees can breathe easy: there will be no solo songs. Not a whiff of As You Were or Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. “None,” Liam replied bluntly when asked about it.

If you’re wondering whether the brothers are still on the outs, well, they’re at least united in the studio. They’ve got a new album in the works but aren’t planning on tying it to some sentimental documentary.

“It’s time to get rocking and rolling, not yapping and scrapping,” Liam said in October. The reunion marks 30 years since Definitely Maybe, the album that put them on the map.

As for Noel, he’s spent his time away from Oasis doing very Noel things, like turning “Champagne Supernova” into a six-hour ambient soundscape for a National Portrait Gallery exhibit. Meanwhile, Liam has been holding the torch for the band’s legacy, reminding us at every opportunity that Oasis, even on an “off day,” is untouchable.

The tour kicks off with Australian dates in Brisbane on November 2nd, 2025, at Suncorp Stadium, followed by Sydney on November 5th at Accor Stadium, and Melbourne on November 8th at Marvel Stadium, before heading to Perth on November 11th.