Liam Gallagher has once again demonstrated his unshakeable confidence in the upcoming Oasis reunion tour, taking to X/Twitter to respond to doubters in characteristically brash style.

The outspoken frontman addressed a query about whether Oasis would be able to maintain their former quality upon reuniting, a concern often raised when bands reform after long hiatuses. Gallagher’s response was unequivocal and laden with his trademark bravado: “Even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there,” he wrote (as per Rolling Stone).

This latest declaration is just one in a series of bold statements Gallagher has made since the announcement of the Oasis reunion. He has consistently positioned himself as the band’s most vocal champion, fiercely defending their legacy and potential against any perceived criticism.

In September, following a solo performance that received mixed reviews, Gallagher lashed out at detractors, labelling them “IMPOSTERS” and suggesting they relinquish their tickets if they weren’t true fans. He’s also taken aim at other artists, notably Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. (who will also tour Australia next year), after members of the band expressed disinterest in the Oasis reunion.

Gallagher’s confrontational approach extends beyond music critics and fellow artists. He’s even engaged in playful ribbing of Oasis fans themselves, particularly those frustrated by ticket prices and availability for the reunion shows. In a tweet, he sardonically noted, “OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change,” even jokingly claiming his own mother couldn’t secure tickets.

Oasis’s massive reunion tour is set to kick off in the UK, followed by a North American leg beginning in late August. The global tour will then move on to Australia and South America, giving Oasis fans across the world the opportunity to witness the return of one of Britain’s most iconic rock bands.