Oasis have announced a limited edition (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? 7″ Singles Box Set, set to be released on December 12th.

The box set will feature 2014 remastered versions of “Wonderwall”, “Some Might Say”, “Roll With It”, and more classics, along with their original B-sides. It can be pre-ordered here.

This anniversary follows the recent release of the (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which included a new unplugged version of “Wonderwall”.

“Wonderwall” was a massive hit in Australia, topping the ARIA Singles Chart upon release. It spent 11 consecutive weeks in the ARIA top 10, claimed the top spot on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 1995, and eventually became certified 12x platinum in the country. “Wonderwall” is regularly featured in lists of the greatest songs of all time, and will be a highlight of Oasis’ set at their upcoming Australian tour.

The Aussie leg of their global reunion tour kicks off in Melbourne tonight (October 31st), with information about set times being released yesterday.

Early gates will open at 4:45pm, giving fans the perfect chance to grab a good spot and get ready for a night of live music history, followed by all other gates at 5pm.

The evening will kick off at 7:30pm with Ball Park Music, providing a taste of Australia’s finest indie-rock talent, who will warm up the stage for Liam and Noel Gallagher.

On social media, Ball Park Music shared their excitement: “Can hardly believe I’m typing this but it’s true, we’ll be supporting the Manchurian legends, the one and only, Oasis on their historic reunion tour when they visit Australia this year. To say we’re pumped is a massive fucking understatement. We. Can. Not. Wait. Let’s fucking get it!”

At 8:45pm, the moment everyone has been waiting for will arrive: Oasis will hit the stage. From “Wonderwall” to “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, the Gallagher brothers and their band will perform their songs that have defined a generation.

The show will wrap up at 11pm, in line with the stadium’s curfew.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at one of their hometown shows at Heaton Park, which was an understandably unforgettable occasion.

“Forget the rumours. Oasis are back. From what we’re seeing on stage, Noel and Liam are absolutely on the same page and there’s no reason to believe they’re going anywhere anytime soon,” Editor-in-Chief Neil Griffiths praised.