With Oasis set to touch down in Australia for their first world tour in more than a decade, local fans have another reason to celebrate — the Britpop legends are opening official Oasis Live ’25 Fan Stores in Melbourne and Sydney this month.

The pop-ups will stock the full ‘Live ’25’ merch range, spanning menswear, womenswear, kidswear, and accessories: think tees, hoodies, jackets, and collectibles inspired by the band’s most iconic eras. Among them, designs featuring the unmistakable artwork from Definitely Maybe, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, “Wonderwall”, and “Supersonic”.

In a major coup for local fans, the stores will also carry the adidas Originals x Oasis collection — which is the first time Aussie fans will be able to cop the new range outside adidas stores — along with limited-edition coloured vinyl pressings from the band’s back catalogue, each stamped with the exclusive ‘Live ’25’ logo.

The first Fan Store opens in Melbourne Central on October 28th, followed by Westfield Sydney on October 31st, with both running until November 23rd. Walk-ins are welcome, though pre-booking is recommended to skip the queue.

For anyone outside the two cities, the full range, including those coveted collab pieces, is available now via the official online store.

The ‘Live ’25’ tour, which sold out in minutes, marks Oasis’ long-awaited return to the stage, celebrating 30 years since the release of their landmark debut Definitely Maybe.

The Britpop legends will play multiple east coast dates from October 31st, supported by Ball Park Music.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at one of their hometown shows at Heaton Park, which was an understandably unforgettable occasion.

“Forget the rumours. Oasis are back. From what we’re seeing on stage, Noel and Liam are absolutely on the same page and there’s no reason to believe they’re going anywhere anytime soon,” Editor-in-Chief Neil Griffiths praised.

Oasis ‘Live ’25’ Fan Stores

October 28th to November 23rd

Melbourne Central: Level 2, Shop 219/219A, 360 Elizabeth St



October 31st to November 23rd

Westfield Sydney: Level 1, Shop 1004 (Pitt St entrance)