Image: Bonehead with Oasis in the US last month. Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Image

Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has announced he will miss the band’s upcoming shows in Australia due to prostate cancer treatment.

Arthurs issued the news in an Instagram statement, explaining that whilst he had “responded really well to treatment” and was able to participate in the initial leg of the reunion tour, he must now take a planned break for the next phase of his care.

The guitarist will miss performances in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney as he focuses on his health.

“I’m really sad to be missing these shows but I’m feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America,” Arthurs’ post reads.

“Have an amazing time if you’re going this month and I’ll see you back onstage with the band in November.”

View this post on Instagram Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. A post shared by Paul Arthurs (@boneheadspage)

The band reshared Arthurs’ statement on their Instagram Stories with a message of support: “Wishing you all the best with your treatment … we’ll see you back on stage in South America.”

Oasis has not yet announced who will replace Arthurs for the affected dates.

This marks the second cancer diagnosis for the 59-year-old guitarist in recent years. In 2022, Arthurs stepped away from a series of shows with Liam Gallagher after being diagnosed with tonsillar cancer. He successfully completed treatment for that condition, with scans showing he was “all clear” within months.

The band recently completed their UK leg with two additional performances at Wembley Stadium in London, marking their first shows together in 15 years. The reunion has been one of the most significant music events of 2025, with tickets for shows selling out within minutes of going on sale.

Check out all of Oasis’ Australian tour dates below.

Oasis 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via oasisinet.com

Friday, October 31st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 1st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, November 4th (NEW SHOW)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 7th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 8th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW