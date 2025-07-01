A limited number of new tickets have been released for Oasis’ upcoming stadium tour of Australia.

Promoter Live Nation confirmed that extra tickets are now up for grabs from the shows taking place at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 31st, November 1st and 4th November, as well as November 7th and 8th at Accord Stadium in Sydney.

It comes after Oasis announced last week that additional tickets to the world tour, starting in Cardiff this Friday, may be available “over the coming days”.

“As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are checked and the production is fine tuned,” a statement shared on the band’s social media channels read,” the statement reads.

“These final production releases will happen over the coming days. If you are an Oasismynet member, keep an eye on your inbox for an email from your regular Oasismynet or Ticketmaster correspondence address.”

Liam and Noel Gallagher buried the hatchet and announced the Oasis Live ’25 tour last August, although the siblings have stated that they won’t be doing any joint interviews for the trek.

The Oasis Live ’25 jaunt is scheduled to kick off July 4 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, followed by dates in North America, Mexico, South Korea and Japan. All told, the Manchester band will play 41 concerts.

No official comment has been made on Bell’s spot and the makeup of Oasis’ touring band hasn’t been confirmed, while guitarists Gem Archer and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and drummer Joey Waronker are rumoured to be in the lineup.

Beloved Brisbane indie outfit Ball Park Music are joining Oasis for the Australian leg, produced by Live Nation. Ball Park Music’s eighth and latest studio LP Like Love opened at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart last month.