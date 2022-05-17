Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has given a health update following his first radiation treatment for tonsil cancer.

Bonehead announced he had cancer last month and is scheduled to undergo 30 sessions of radiotherapy and two chemotherapy sessions.

He wrote on Twitter: “Quick update, I had my first session of radiotherapy this morning and am now having a course of chemotherapy which will finish at 6am, so it’s an overnight stay at the Christie Hospital. Another session of radiotherapy in the morning, then home.

“Thirty sessions of radiotherapy and two sessions of chemo in total, so I’ve started and am crossing it off. I won’t bore you with a daily diary, no one wants that, but I’m feelling OK and I’ll probably tweet the usual nonsense as I go along. See you all soon, sorry it won’t be at Knebworth or any of the gigs over summer, but for those of you who are going, have a ball. Much love xxxx (sic)”

Bonehead, 56, was a founding member of Oasis and was set to play with Liam Gallagher for his much-anticipated return to Knebworth in June. However, he pulled out of the shows upon discovering his diagnosis.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The musician first shared the news of his condition on April 26th. I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a new course of treatment too,” he wrote at the time.

Liam Gallagher also took to Twitter to express his condolences and best wishes for Bonehead.

“Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x (sic),” he wrote.