Former Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

The musician, who is 56 and was a founding member of Oasis, was set to play with Liam Gallagher for his much-anticipated return to Knebworth in June. He shared the sad diagnosis on Twitter.

“I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a new course of treatment too,” he wrote.

Arthurs added, “I’ll keep you posted how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon.”

Liam Gallagher has already taken to Twitter to share his condolences and best wishes.

“Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x (sic),” he wrote.

Fans also took to the platform to send positive vibes Arthurs’s way in the comments section.

“Hi Paul, I’m a 3 year surviver of Tonsillar Cancer, had Surgery, Chemo and Radio Therapy and now as healthy as I’ve ever been. Let’s prey your have the same success (sic),” wrote one fan.

Another commented, “Dear Bonehead, I’m so sorry to hear your diagnosis! Very best wishes for a strong and speedy recovery! Big love to you and your family, Oasis have been my favourite band since age 15, and I’m immensely grateful to you all!”

