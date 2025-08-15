Oasis have dropped a live take of their 2002 hit, “Little by Little”, straight from their August 2nd gig at London’s Wembley Stadium. Noel Gallagher takes lead vocals, backed by the roar of a packed crowd in this on-stage recording.

The release comes as part of the band’s ongoing ‘Live ‘25’ tour, which kicked off last month with two nights at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. Oasis then returned to their hometown for five shows at Manchester’s Heaton Park, followed by five of their seven sold-out stops at Wembley. So far, live tracks have been shared from each venue, including “Slide Away” from Cardiff and “Cigarettes & Alcohol” from Manchester.

The band wrapped up a three-show stint in Edinburgh on August 12th, which saw Liam Gallagher publicly criticise the City of Edinburgh council. He called them “a bunch of snakes,” referencing a report that suggested the band’s fans might be “rowdy” and “intoxicated,” and added that they were “still waiting for our apology.”

Next, Oasis will head to Dublin before embarking on the North American leg of the ‘Live ‘25’ tour. They will then return to the UK for two final Wembley shows in September, with discussions underway to bring the tour to Italy. Later this year, the band will perform in Australia.

Tragically, a man in his 40s died from injuries sustained from a fall during the Wembley concert.

Beloved Brisbane indie outfit Ball Park Music are joining Oasis for the Australian leg, produced by Live Nation. Ball Park Music’s eighth and latest studio LP Like Love opened at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart last month.

Oasis’ “Little by Little” is out now.