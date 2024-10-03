Stop crying your heart out. Oasis is coming to Australia!

The Oasis supernova will blow into Australia for multiple east coast dates from late October 2025, Rolling Stone AU/NZ reports.

The Britpop juggernauts will head south for a concert Friday, October 31st at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, the first Australian date on their Oasis ’25 Live tour, well-placed sources say.

Then, a week later, Sydney’s Accor Stadium will host the Gallaghers on Friday, November 7th.

If tickets sell like hotcakes, as they have done in the U.K., Europe and with recently announced shows in the Americas, expect more Australian shows to unfold.

The seven-day gap between shows is a blank canvas on which to pencil-in multiple dates, and the Sydney show could, presumably, mark the first in a brief, extended run.

Few tours next year, or any year, will come close to the excitement of a reunited Oasis.

Soon after Noel and Liam Gallagher split the band in 2009, their relationship turned sour, then legal, and the Manchester rockers moved forward with successful projects of their own.

With monotonous regularity, stories would appear that the brothers had buried the hatchet, but on each occasion, the tales had no substance.

During their reign in the U.K. no one could touch Oasis. Their album sales, box office and rock ‘n’ roll swagger was unbeatable.

In the UK, the rock band has an impeccable chart record. All seven of their studio albums hit No. 1 on the Official UK Chart, as did their 2010 hits compilation, Time Flies 1994-2009 – for a total of eight leaders.

Oasis’ 1994 debut Definitely Maybe became the fastest-selling debut album in British history – and has passed 5 million sales in the UK, where it’s 17-times platinum certified.

Its follow-up, 1995’s (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, is the fifth best-selling album of all time in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company.

And their third LP, 1997’s Be Here Now, remains untouchable: it’s the fastest-selling album of all time, shifting 696,000 copies in just three days in its first chart week.

The love affair is strong in Australia, where “Wonderwall” came in at No. 1 on triple j’s Hottest 100 songs of the past 20 years, which counted down in 2013, and the song was voted No. 1 on the “Hottest 100” for 1995.

(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? is certified eight-times platinum in Australia, having clocked up four consecutive weeks at No. 1 and 24 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

As it stands, the Oasis Live ’25 tour itinerary is 28-dates deep and is booked up to Sept. 28, 2025 with the second of two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Australia dates will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 8, sources say.

Tone Deaf reached out to Live Nation for comment.