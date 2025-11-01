“G’day Australia. Did you miss us? Because we missed you.” That’s all it took for Liam Gallagher to fire up Melbourne as Oasis kicked off their Australian tour at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

The band played to a capacity crowd of 58,000 in what is the year’s biggest tour for Australia. Though the setlist remains unchanged from the UK, Europe and US shows, that didn’t slow Oasis or the packed out stadium down in any capacity.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave the show a five-star review.

“Of the many iterations of Oasis we’ve carried in our heads over the years, this one feels like it will come to be the canonical version. They play a half-dozen beloved B-sides, but no songs recorded after 2002 (for better or worse), no obvious clunkers or bathroom break songs, no solo tracks or covers (except a foray into “Octopus’ Garden” at the end of “Whatever”). There are certainly no onstage fights or pissups – in fact, they’re better behaved than some of the crowd,” it reads.

“The truth is, by reuniting, Oasis’ future feels less predetermined. They’ve finally put to rest the questions that would follow each Noel or Liam solo release, that were amplified with each passing anniversary. Liam’s already teased a new album, but there’s every chance that it could go from a joke to a real possibility.”

Check out some of the shots below (all photos shot by Ashley Mar).

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

See more here.