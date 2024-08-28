The Gallagher brothers have stunned the music world by burying their legendary feud. As Oasis announces their OASIS LIVE ’25 tour, fans face an unusual hurdle in their quest for tickets: a pop quiz.

“Who was the drummer in the initial Oasis lineup?” This question, more fitting for a late-night pub debate, now stands between eager fans and their shot at pre-sale tickets.

The options—Chris Sharrock, Tony McCarroll, and Alan White—have sparked a frantic rush to revisit Oasis’ early history.

For the record, Tony McCarroll held the sticks from the band’s 1991 formation until 1995. This tidbit, once the domain of music trivia nights, has become the golden ticket in the scramble for seats.

McCarroll played a crucial role in shaping the sound of Oasis’ debut album, Definitely Maybe, which catapulted the band to international fame and cemented their place in Britpop history.

The pre-sale challenge doesn’t stop at drummer identification. Fans must also disclose their Oasis concert attendance history, though this reportedly won’t influence their ballot chances.

It’s part of the band’s strategy to “keep this fair and fan-focused,” according to the pre-sale information.

Oasis’ website offers a glimmer of hope to anxious fans: “Successful applicants will receive an email with full access information the morning of Friday, August 30th.”

However, they caution that “Success in the ballot will not guarantee tickets.” The band acknowledges the overwhelming response, reassuring fans that “everyone who has correctly filled out the ballot form before 7pm Wednesday, August 28th will receive the confirmation email.”

With the general ticket sale approaching on Saturday, August 31, Oasis fans are bracing for what could be one of the most in-demand tours of the decade.

The Gallagher brothers’ return is not just another reunion tour—it’s a momentous event that could either reignite old rivalries or cement their legacy once more.