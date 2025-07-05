In a moment once thought inconceivable by millions around the world, Oasis have performed their first live set in 16 years.

The rock band walked out to a roaring crowd in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday night, with a huge screen displaying visuals reading “this is it” and “this is happening.” Noel and Liam Gallagher held their hands together in the air in triumph, returning to the stage together after 5,795 days.

Liam sang “It’s good to be back” moments later, opening the gig with “Hello” and sending the crowd into overdrive. The brothers truly signalled their reunification with “Acquiesce,” singing “Because we need each other/ We believe in one another” at each other.

At one point, Liam jokingly acknowledged the ticket-price furore that is still rumbling away, quipping: “Are you all having a good time? Was it worth the £40,000 you spent on the ticket?”

The pace picked up again as the set hurtled towards its conclusion, via a widescreen “Whatever”, a glorious “Live Forever”, and the unbridled, primal energy of “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star.”

After a brief moment off stage, they returned for an encore for the ages kicked off with an emotional “Masterplan” sung by the more than 10,000-strong crowd. Their energy was rewarded with with a gigantic trio of sing-alongs to conclude the set.

Noel sang “Don’t Look Back in Anger” before Liam took over for the ubiquitous “Wonderwall”, changing the words to “There are many things that I would like to say to you/ But I don’t speak Welsh” in honour of the location. Any questions over Oasis’ staying power were quashed with the finale of “Champagne Supernova”, which had the crowd singing louder than either brother could have imagined.

The performance was the first of more than 40 on a global tour which is set to arrive in Australia for five sold-out shows in October and November.

Oasis 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via oasisinet.com

Friday, October 31st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 1st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, November 4th (NEW SHOW)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 7th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 8th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW