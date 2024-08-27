Oasis is back, and the internet is officially melting down.

On Aug. 27 after years of will-they-won’t-they speculation, the Gallagher brothers finally confirmed the OASIS LIVE ’25 tour. Fans who have waited over a decade for this moment are lighting up Twitter, mixing pure joy with cheeky digs at the Gallagher brothers’ famously rocky relationship.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” the band wrote on social media, confirming what fans had hoped for years.

The OASIS LIVE ’25 tour will be their “only shows in Europe next year.” While fans in Australia and New Zealand will miss out, for now, there are plans to bring the tour to other continents later in 2025.

From heartfelt celebrations of Britpop’s return to witty quips about the brothers’ legendary feuds, the comments are rolling in faster than you can say “Wonderwall.” Whether they’re dusting off their parkas or placing bets on how long before the first on-stage fight, fans are bringing their A-game to this momentous occasion.

Grab your bucket hat and Union Jack guitar—here are some of the most entertaining reactions to the Oasis reunion that’ll have you grinning like Liam at a tambourine convention.

Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our culture.
to Rolling Stone magazine
to Rolling Stone magazine