Oasis is back, and the internet is officially melting down.

On Aug. 27 after years of will-they-won’t-they speculation, the Gallagher brothers finally confirmed the OASIS LIVE ’25 tour. Fans who have waited over a decade for this moment are lighting up Twitter, mixing pure joy with cheeky digs at the Gallagher brothers’ famously rocky relationship.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” the band wrote on social media, confirming what fans had hoped for years.

The OASIS LIVE ’25 tour will be their “only shows in Europe next year.” While fans in Australia and New Zealand will miss out, for now, there are plans to bring the tour to other continents later in 2025.

From heartfelt celebrations of Britpop’s return to witty quips about the brothers’ legendary feuds, the comments are rolling in faster than you can say “Wonderwall.” Whether they’re dusting off their parkas or placing bets on how long before the first on-stage fight, fans are bringing their A-game to this momentous occasion.

Grab your bucket hat and Union Jack guitar—here are some of the most entertaining reactions to the Oasis reunion that’ll have you grinning like Liam at a tambourine convention.

This will be an absolute shitshow of a reunion involving two absolute pricks who absolutely hate each other playing to a crowd of thousands of the most obnoxious people in the country and I will unfortunately be first in line for tickets. https://t.co/Zn6fhKGhWH Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — Hugo Gordon (@HugoGordon1) August 25, 2024

Fans: “I can’t wait for the Oasis reunion!”

The Gallaghers after two minutes on stage together: pic.twitter.com/XKli5vK3CV — chris (@bleachy_chris) August 27, 2024

When you pay £500 for an Oasis ticket and they start leathering each other halfway through the first song pic.twitter.com/CCHFMySJtk — Joshua (@JSW1874) August 27, 2024

Going on to Ticketmaster on Saturday for Oasis tickets #oasis2025 pic.twitter.com/AUU7sHjjiJ — (@interzone_x) August 27, 2024

“Who sold the house?” Me at the Oasis reunion: pic.twitter.com/WPHaes5xir — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) August 25, 2024

“Oasis are overrated” vs “I’m the oasis ticket police and I’ll decide whether or not you deserve to see them” The two most nauseating people you’ve met battling it out for interactions — Alby (@AlbzSFC) August 26, 2024

Oasis should update Wonderwall so the lyrics mention recent things like Hawk Tuah Girl and Deadpool and Wolverine. — Michael Balazo (@mbalazo) August 26, 2024

Cosmically Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had to split up in order for Oasis to reunite. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 25, 2024

hope noel and liam can work this out before the oasis reunion pic.twitter.com/qKc1L2pZd4 — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) August 25, 2024