As exclusively confirmed by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Oasis fans can finally stop looking back in anger – the long-awaited 2025 reunion tour dates have been revealed.

It’ll mark the first time the Gallagher brothers have brought their Britpop magic to Australia since 2009, but for those who remember, their most infamous visit Down Under was their chaotic 1998 tour.

That 1998 run wasn’t just about “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” dominating the airwaves; it was pure Gallagher bedlam.

The tour saw Liam Gallagher securing a lifetime ban from Cathay Pacific and racking up an assault charge – two separate incidents, of course. Oasis, riding high on the global success of “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?,” didn’t just come to play shows, they brought a whirlwind of rock-star antics that Aussie fans haven’t forgotten.

So, while the brothers have been back since, the 1998 Be Here Now Tour remains legendary for all the wrong – or right – reasons, depending on how you like your rock ‘n’ roll.

Liam Gallagher Lands a Life Ban From Cathay Pacific

The trouble started even before the band touched Australian soil. Mid-flight from Hong Kong to Perth, Oasis turned Cathay Pacific flight CX171 into a flying circus. Passengers and crew were subjected to a torrent of swearing, object-throwing, and smoking in prohibited areas.

At one point, the situation became so tense that the pilot reportedly considered diverting the flight to kick them off at Perth Airport to meet police. The final straw? According to reports, Liam, furious over the shape of a scone, allegedly threatened to stab the pilot with a pen, absurdly fitting for a band known for its unpredictability.

“They were abusive. They were disgusting towards the aircrew,” one shocked passenger said of the sordid scenes. “They were nasty, they were destructive, they were smoking on board.”

But Liam said later: “I didn’t throw anything. I don’t know what they’re talking about. And they told me to shut my mouth.”

Cathay Pacific laid down an ultimatum—they would only reconsider their ban if the band guaranteed good behaviour moving forward. When Noel was asked if he could assure such conduct, he dryly replied, “I am not the rest of the band.”

Liam, however, was less diplomatic. When a local TV reporter asked if he thought he’d ever be allowed back on the airline, Liam famously quipped, “I don’t give a flying fuck, because you know what, kids? I’d rather walk.”

That very interview sealed his fate: Cathay Pacific swiftly banned him for life.

Cathay Pacific’s spokesperson, Chuck Fai Kwan, would later confirm: “Cathay Pacific has taken the decision to refuse any further carriage to Liam Gallagher and people known to have been causing a nuisance on the flight in question.”

The Ruckus Continues Down Under

The turbulence didn’t stop after they landed. In Brisbane, outside the band’s luxury apartments at Quay West, 20-year-old British fan Benjamin Jones was hoping for a quick snapshot with his idols.

Instead, he received a headbutt from Liam that left him with a broken nose and severe swelling. After being treated in hospital, Jones filed an official police complaint.

On February 6th, 1998, Liam appeared in Brisbane Magistrates’ Court, charged with assault occasioning bodily harm. The courtroom was packed to the rafters with over 50 photographers and journalists, and 20 extra police officers were called in to manage security.

Prosecutors initially pushed for a $100,000 bail bond, fearing Liam wouldn’t return for his June court date, but his lawyer, Kelly McGroarty, successfully negotiated it down to $10,000. McGroarty noted that Gallagher had more to lose by missing the court date, including the disappointment of the 6,000 fans attending Oasis’ show that same night in Brisbane.

The controversy didn’t end in Brisbane. Down in Sydney, Liam was accused of harassing a woman at a bar after he reached out to touch her as she passed by. When confronted, he stuffed a dirty tissue down her top.

But Noel wasn’t content to let Liam hog the spotlight. While his brother was wreaking havoc across the nation, Noel was stirring up his own controversy.

Asked about the global outpouring of grief after Princess Diana’s shock death, Noel quipped: “The woman’s dead. Shut up. Get over it.” He went on to criticise the public’s reaction as “an outpouring of guilt, not sympathy.” It certainly didn’t help that when the beloved royal died, The People controversially ran a split headline on Diana and Dodi’s passing next to a giant photo of Noel’s mooning the paps.)

Later, during an Aussie television interview, Noel made his thoughts on the Cathay Pacific flight fiasco loud and clear. Dripping with arrogance as he waved his Platinum American Express card around on-camera, the rocker declared, “This could buy you the airplanes we get thrown off.”

He added that they weren’t done causing a hurricane of chaos across the globe. “Talking about upping the ante, when we get to South America, we’re going to set fire to some bastard rainforests as well, man. Fucking trees. Getting in the way of all the parking lots.”

“Anyway, I’m off to buy a ship.”

Yet, amidst the chaos, Oasis still managed to deliver some unforgettable performances. Their Melbourne Festival Hall show saw the band tear through a setlist packed with hits like “Champagne Supernova” and “Supersonic,” proving that no matter the controversy, their music still reigned supreme.

With Oasis set to reunite for their 2025 world tour and return Down Under in 2025, it’s clear that the band’s knack for causing a stir is far from over.