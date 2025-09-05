Oasis have released a live recording of their ubiquitous 1995 hit “Wonderwall”, captured from their August 16th performance at Dublin’s Croke Park.

Liam Gallagher leads into the track by riling up the already raucous crowd, asking: “Where the f**k would we all be without ‘Wonderwall’? Selling carpets or some s**t.” While most of the 80,000 odd fans sang every lyric, they belted out the song’s iconic chorus for the recording.

It’s the latest live version recorded on their 41-stop ‘Oasis Live ’25’ tour, which kicked off last month with two nights at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. They then returned to their hometown in Manchester for five shows at Manchester’s Heaton Park, followed by sold-out stops at Wembley in London.

So far, live tracks have been shared from each venue, including “Slide Away” from Cardiff, “Cigarettes & Alcohol” from Manchester, “Little by Little” from London, and “Bring It on Down” from Edinburgh.

The band are currently on a run of North America shows, having played five sold-out shows across Toronto, Chicago, and East Rutherford. They will then perform two shows each at The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and New Mexico.

Oasis will then return to the UK for two final Wembley shows in September, with discussions underway to bring the tour to Italy. Later this year, the band will play a run of shows in Australia.

Beloved Brisbane indie outfit Ball Park Music are joining Oasis for the Australian leg, produced by Live Nation. Ball Park Music’s eighth and latest studio LP Like Love opened at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart earlier this year.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Oasis 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via oasisinet.com

Friday, October 31st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 1st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, November 4th (NEW SHOW)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 7th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 8th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW