Ocean Alley have released a new music video for “Drinks and Cigars”, a standout track from their 2022 album, Low Altitude Living.

The video’s release comes ahead of their highly anticipated North America tour next month. Fans can watch the video now on YouTube.

Directed by Jamieson Kerr, the clip features a mix of live performance footage and behind-the-scenes clips, capturing the essence of Ocean Alley’s dynamic stage presence and the intimate moments of tour life.

The visual treatment adds a layer of nostalgia through its grainy Super8 film texture, enhancing the song’s atmospheric vibe. The video was shot during a sold-out performance at John Cain Arena in Melbourne, showcasing frontman Baden Donegal’s engaging vocals.

The album “Drinks and Cigars” hails from, Low Altitude Living, has been a significant success for Ocean Alley. The album debuting at #3 on the ARIA Top 50 Albums Chart and #5 on the NZ Top 40 Albums Chart. It was the band’s first album to chart in New Zealand.

The album received widespread acclaim, including a four-star review from The Australian and praise from Rolling Stone AU/NZ, with the latter publication declaring “this album will push Ocean Alley further towards major-global-band status.”

Alongside “Drinks and Cigars”, Low Altitude Living featured several hits like “Touch Back Down”, “Deepest Darkness”, “Home”, and “Double Vision”, with “West Coast”, and “Lapwing” also receiving video treatments from Jamieson Kerr.

Ocean Alley’s 2024 tour schedule began with a seven-date Australian tour, selling 35,000 tickets across places like Hobart, Torquay, Wollongong, Adelaide, Bribie Island, and Margaret River. The North America leg of the tour includes 17 shows with support from The Grogans, with sold-out performances in major cities such as New York, San Francisco, Santa Ana, Austin, Atlanta, Tampa, Philadelphia, Boston, and Chicago.

Following North America, Ocean Alley will head to the UK and Europe for 15 shows in August, supported by Hockey Dad. Notable venues like the Roundhouse in London have sold out, prompting an additional date, and the O2 Victoria Warehouse show in Manchester is close to selling out. Find Ocean Alley’s tour information here.

Ocean Alley recently achieved online popularity thanks to “Confidence”, which went viral on TikTok, and the track re-entered the ARIA Top 50 Singles Chart and achieved notable positions on various international charts, including in the UK and US.

Ocean Alley’s “Drinks and Cigars” is out now.