“Summer festivals just have an all-round good vibe to them. The sun is usually shining, most people are on their holiday break, and there are plenty of reasons to smile with live music in full swing. It makes for a great atmosphere,” says Ocean Alley frontman Baden Donegal about why the band loves hitting the festival circuit over the summer.

Over summer, Ocean Alley will be playing a whole host of Aussie festivals, including Spilt Milk and Rolling Sets, before they skip over to New Zealand and play Le Currents, Rock the Bowl, Rhythm & Alps, Shake & Bake and wrap it all up with Beach Break.

All these gigs come after a long run of festivals already this year, including a sneaky spot at Splendour in the Grass this year, where the band filled in for Lewis Capaldi, honouring the singer with a tribute to him alongside Meg Mac.

There are a couple of things getting Ocean Alley excited for summer, including the travel they get to do as part of their tour.

“[I’m] really looking forward to all the locations coming up in New Zealand over summer,” says Baden.

“[They’re] some pretty special spots to be playing music, including Rhythm and Alps Festival just south of Wānaka in the beautiful mountain ranges, as well as Beach Break in Whangamatā, which will be set right on the beach overlooking the ocean.”

Despite already playing with them a couple of times this year, Baden says he’s also looking forward to playing with The Grogans at Rock the Bowl in New Zealand.

“[They’re a] great bunch of dudes with the perfect summer festival sound,” he says.

Aside from all the music and rocking out in the sun, Baden is also looking forward to getting back to exactly what he caught up with Le Shiv’s Pencil to do; hit the waves and enjoy the vibes.

“Like most people, I’m looking forward to the sunshine and good weather! Hitting the beach and spending as much time as I can in the ocean,” he says.

Watch Baden and Pencil catch some waves, talk about their touring schedules and summer plans here.

