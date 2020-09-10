Fans of Aussie alt-rockers Ocean Alley are in for a treat, as the band have today announced details of their new concert film Lonely Diamond – Live In Studio.

The film will mark the first time fans get to see Ocean Alley perform latest studio album Lonely Diamond, which was released in June to critical acclaim.

Although the band had originally intended to tour the album across the country, coronavirus restrictions caused plans to be put on hold.

Alas, the show must go on, even if it’s through the medium of a prerecorded gig over at Sydney’s Studios 301.

The film will premiere on September 25 via the band’s official website, with $3 from each ticket sold to be donated to youth mental health organisation One Eighty, as well as the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

In an interview with Around the Sound back in June, guitarist Mitch Galbraith said releasing the album during a global pandemic meant they were missing the “honeymoon period” of the record.

“We are kind of missing out on what I like to call “The Honeymoon period” of a record, you release it and then you go and tour it nonstop and that’s when the songs really start becoming a part of you because while you are recording it sometimes can be a bit disjointed,” he said.

However, Galbraith remained optimistic when it comes to dealing with the stresses of coronavirus as a band, saying they are “just gonna have to wait it out.”

“It was weird and it was frustrating but we’re not too fussed about it because everyone is in the same boat and there’s not really anything we can do,” he said.

“We’ve had more time to spend with our family and also just writing at home and enjoying each others company while we’re not sort of at work, on the road or in the studio.”

Tickets for Lonely Diamond – Live In Studio can be found here.

Watch the trailer for Lonely Diamond – Live In Studio: