Ocean Alley have dropped their latest single “Love Balloon”, the first taste of their upcoming album of the same name.

Ocean Alley’s keyboardist and vocalist Lach Galbraith explained the band wanted to explore the “many layered dimensions of love” on forthcoming album Love Balloon, due to be released on September 19th.

Released today, the title track offers a brief glimpse into the creative direction on the LP. Oozing with character, the track echoes the feel of prior releases “Tangerine” and “Left of the Dealer”.

“Not just the cinematic kind where you’re falling head over heels, but the full spectrum: joy, hurt, discomfort and disappointment,” Galbraith says.

“Let’s call it the river of love – whether it’s with a partner, a friend, or family, you never know when it’ll get deep, go shallow, or suddenly change course. It’s such a force that you have to just surrender to its current.”

Love Balloon also marks the first time the band have worked with Nick DiDia, producer for Bruce Springsteen, Powderfinger, Rage Against the Machine. The collaboration helped Ocean Alley return to a more stripped-back, emotionally resonant style.

The title track comes after the band released the jangly rock ’n’ roll track “Left of the Dealer” in February, accompanied by a trippy, ‘60s-inspired video directed by Duncan Wright (Pond, San Cisco, Methyl Ethyl). Shot on a lush property in Northern Rivers, the video blended digital and VHS footage for a real nostalgic vibe.

Frontman Baden Donegal shared: “Life is a gamble, but when we’re young, we often live in a much more carefree manner—taking all the risks, unaware of the consequences. The reference to being ‘Left of the Dealer’ is a poker rule where the player left of the dealer will play first or be next to go, insinuating that your time to face these consequences may be up next.

“I wrote and demoed this song at home before showing the rest of the guys. It was a sound we hadn’t really experimented with before. We jammed it a few times at our space in Middle Pocket and everything came together quickly. Messing around with guitar tones and vocal effects in the studio, we found it resembled some of our favourite bands like Creedence Clearwater Revival and Canned Heat, which we leant all the way into.”

Ocean Alley’s single “Love Balloon” is out now.