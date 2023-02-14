Melbourne-based group Ocean Grove are set to bring their lively performance to an 11-date regional East Coast tour this April.

Fans in regional areas will have the chance to catch the OG trio in cities including Newcastle, Penrith, Wollongong, Canberra, Albury, Bendigo, Geelong, Belgrave, Frankston, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast. The tour will also feature special appearances from punk lords Deez Nuts from Melbourne and emo rockers Bloom from Sydney.

Fresh off the success of their latest full-length album, Up In The Air Forever, which was released in 2022, Ocean Grove are set to blow the roof off venues with their electrifying fusion of alternative rock, grunge, punk, Brit Pop, and pop. The band’s technical prowess and versatility are evident throughout the album, which also pays homage to their heavier roots.

After an intense 2022, performing at Unify Forever, Monolith Festival, and Good Things Festival, as well as headlining and performing at a special Christmas show, the group is thrilled to take their show on the road once again. European fans are also in for a treat as Ocean Grove will be joining Don Broco and Sleeping With Sirens on tour this March.

Ocean Grove vocalist Dale Tanner shared his excitement about the upcoming tour: “We cut our teeth on regional tours around Australia back when OG was starting out.”

Tanner added, “Hopping in a van (or in our case – my ute) and taking to the highways led us to some of the most outrageous and memorable times of our career and lives. It’s been well over six years since putting together a regional headline tour of our own and we are so psyched to finally return to so many great parts of the country and revive this energy that defined the early years of the band.

“There’s nothing quite like performing in far-flung places away from the major cities – the rarity of the occasion creates something pretty special. No-one in the room takes the moment for granted, including the band, and you feel proud to be part of something bigger, a community that just needed its chance to shine. They’ve been asking for it, so here we f**king go!”

Joining Ocean Grove on tour will be Deez Nuts, who emerged from the ashes of metalcore legends I Killed The Prom Queen. Their unique blend of hardcore punk, hip hop, and thick riffs is sure to ignite the audience. Bloom, a melodic hardcore quintet hailing from Sydney, is also set to take the stage.

Ocean Grove ‘Bored of the City’

East Coast Tour

With Special Guests

Deez Nuts & Bloom

Tickets on sale now from destroyalllines.com.au

Wednesday 12th April

Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle (18+

Thursday 13th April

Tattersalls Hotel, Penrith (18+)

Friday 14th April

La La Las, Wollongong (18+)

Saturday 15th April

Uc Hub, Canberra (18+)

Sunday 16th April

Beer Deluxe, Albury (18+)

Wednesday 19th April

Tonic Bar, Bendigo (18+)

Thursday 20th April

Barwon Club, Geelong (18+)

Friday 21th April

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave (18+)

Saturday 22th April

Pelly Bar, Frankston (18+)

Thursday 27th April

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast (18+)

Friday 28th April

Solbar, Sunshine Coast (18+)

