Australian metalcore favourites Ocean Sleeper have announced they will embark on their biggest headline tour of the country this year.

The run will kick off in Sydney this September, before moving on to Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne.

Joining Ocean Sleeper across every date, including Tampa’s Nevertel, New Zealand industrial alt-metal newcomers Vana, and Victorian heavy rock outfit Outloved.

“We can’t wait to finally be touring back home in Australia again and in our biggest rooms ever,” Ocean Sleeper’s Karl Spiessl said.

“After last year’s sold-out headline tour, we have been grinding out tours all over the world which has made our performances better than ever before. The band has been growing really quickly in the last few years, very honoured to be able to play all of these shows alongside Nevertel, Vana and Outloved.

“We have spent a long time working on new music and we can’t wait to start performing our new single ‘Break The Cycle’ live. Everything right now is a massive step forward for the band — new music, new label signing and the crowds we get to play to.”

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The tour announcement comes only days after it was revealed that Ocean Sleeper inked a global recording deal with Rise Records and BMG.

The new deal expands on Ocean Sleeper’s existing relationship with BMG, who previously worked with the band across releases including their debut album Don’t Leave Me This Way and EPs Maybe Death Is All I Need and Is It Better Feeling Nothing. With Rise Records now joining the picture, the band are aiming to significantly broaden their global reach.

General public tickets for the headline tour go on sale from 9am AEST on Tuesday, May 26th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

OCEAN SLEEPER AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

Friday, September 4th

Liberty Hall, Sydney

Saturday, September 5th

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Thursday, September 10th

Magnet House, Perth

Friday, September 11th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday, September 12th

Forum, Melbourne