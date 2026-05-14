Australian metalcore outfit Ocean Sleeper are entering a major new chapter, signing a global recording deal with Rise Records and BMG.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of the band’s new single “Break the Cycle”, signalling what Ocean Sleeper describe as their most ambitious era yet.

Over the past few years, the Melbourne heavy act have quietly become one of Australia’s most consistent modern metalcore exports, building a loyal international audience through emotionally charged songwriting, huge live shows, and relentless touring.

Their rise has included sold-out headline runs across Australia and the US, appearances at Good Things Festival, and support slots alongside heavyweight names including Northlane, Parkway Drive, Polaris, Point North, Make Them Suffer, and Thornhill.

The new deal expands on Ocean Sleeper’s existing relationship with BMG, who previously worked with the band across releases including their debut album Don’t Leave Me This Way and EPs Maybe Death Is All I Need and Is It Better Feeling Nothing. With Rise Records now joining the picture, the band are aiming to significantly broaden their global reach.

“We could not be prouder to announce we have signed a new global record deal with Rise Records & BMG,” Ocean Sleeper said in a statement.

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“The essence of this band has always been independent and driven by a DIY attitude, but we are ready to level up with a team who we trust with our vision. Partnering with both a powerhouse in the industry and a label behind all our core favourite bands is an absolute honour. We are so excited for what the future holds together.”

Heath Johns, President of BMG Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, praised the band’s work ethic and long-term potential. “Ocean Sleeper have done it their own way and have become one of Australian heavy music’s best kept secrets,” Johns said.

“It’s now time for us to share this secret with the world and with the combined powers of Rise Records and BMG, we will be taking Ocean Sleeper to every corner of the planet. The new music is massive and it’s rare to find a band with the passion and work ethic of these lads. They deserve this global push, and I have zero doubt in their potential to be a marquee band in this genre.”

Sean Heydorn, SVP of Rise Records, added: “Ocean Sleeper have built something incredibly authentic and special through relentless work ethic, creative ambition, and a deep connection with their audience.

“They’ve emerged as one of Australia’s standout metalcore bands, and we’re excited to partner with them as they take the next step globally with Rise Records and BMG.”

Ocean Sleeper now join a BMG recordings roster featuring acts including Chet Faker, Dope Lemon, Crowded House, Hockey Dad, The Cat Empire, Pacific Avenue, and Ladyhawke, while Rise Records’ roster includes Spiritbox, Sleeping With Sirens, Sum 41, Polyphia, Dance Gavin Dance, and Memphis May Fire.

Ocean Sleeper’s “Break the Cycle” is out now.