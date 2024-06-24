The lineup for the eighth edition of Ocean Sounds is here.

The annual family-friendly all-day sunset concert series is returning to the beautiful backdrop of Phillip Island in summer 2025.

“Join us for picnic rugs, smiling friends, stunning local wines, gourmet food, the summer-sun softly setting over the ocean and some of Australia’s most amazing live music,” the event’s official description reads.

Taking place on Saturday, January 11th of next year, Ocean Sounds will have none one, not two, but three headliners for the first time ever: Birds of Tokyo, Boy & Bear, and The Cat Empire.

Talk about three festival-ready bands.

Triple j favourites Birds of Tokyo are the only artist in history to win Rock Work of the Year on five separate occasions at the APRA Awards, and they’ve also famously played headline sets at the AFL Grand Final and NRL’s State of Origin game.

Aussie indie-folk icons Boy & Bear have scored five consecutive top 10 albums over their career to date, earning over 250 million streams in the process. Their live shows have also earned them a reputation as one of this country’s very best live acts.

And The Cat Empire really need no introduction, their infectious grooves and vibrant musicianship bringing them legions of fans on the Australian live circuit.

Those three bands are joined on the bill by Sunshine and Disco Faith Choir, Jem Cassar-Daley, Cool Out Sun, Ozone Street, and there will also be a special guest performance from Millowl Dreaming.

Tickets to Ocean Sounds 2025 go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 3rd at 8am local time. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 2nd at 8am local time (sign up here).

Fans who register for pre-sale access will also be in with a chance of winning a helicopter flight over the stunning Phillip Island.

Ocean Sounds 2025

Ticket information available via oceansoundsfestival.com.au

Saturday, January 11th

Phillip Island (Millowl), VIC

Lineup

Birds of Tokyo | Boy & Bear | The Cat Empire

Sunshine and Disco Faith Choir | Jem Cassar-Daley

Cool Out Sun | Ozone Street | Millowl Dreaming