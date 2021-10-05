Let me proudly introduce you to the Fart Pedal, the guitar pedal that farts that you thought only belonged in your childhood dreams.

No longer will tooting be contained to just horns. A pedal that makes fart noises is genuinely a thing, thanks to the beautiful mind of creator Steve Gadlin, as per Consequence of Sound.

After starting a Kickstarter to fund his idea, he smashed his goal of $30,000 with ease, showing the appetite to fart along to classic guitar songs.

The reason for the popularity of Gadlin’s Kickstarter is because his fart noises aren’t a lame kiddie version: he worked with an award-winning sound design company in Chicago to develop bespoke, custom fart noises and I know that you never thought you’d read ‘bespoke’ and ‘fart’ in the same sentence.

“These fart noises have been tailored specifically for a guitar amplifier, and tuned for exceptional live or studio performance,” he said on the Kickstarter page.

But if you’re of a more puerile prankster nature, the pedal does come with “fake out” decals so you can disguise the Fart Pedal as a normal one to trick an unwitting guitarist. There’s even a knob button to adjust the amount of “gas” as well as a switch for “wet” or “dry”, showing that Gadlin really thought of everything.

While it’d be very fair to expect the Fart Pedal to be a bit useless, Gadlin even has that covered: he shared convincing sample playthroughs of several iconic songs by the likes of AC/DC, Nirvana, and Led Zeppelin (see below).

Check out The Fart Pedal + ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ (Guns N’ Roses):

Check out The Fart Pedal + ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ (Nirvana):

Check out The Fart Pedal + ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (Led Zeppelin):

Check out The Fart Pedal + ‘Highway to Hell’ (AC/DC):