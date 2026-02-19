Of Monsters and Men have announced a tour of Australia.

The Icelandic band will bring ‘The Mouse Parade Tour’ to these shores in May, playing shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Thirroul, and Brisbane (see full dates below).

Of Monsters and Men will be supported by acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter Gordi at all shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, February 24th at 12pm local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Monday, February 23rd at 11am local time.

Of Monsters and Men have a solid fanbase in Australia, with their breakout single “Little Talks” reaching No. 2 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2012.

After pursuing solo and side projects, the band reunited with All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade last year.

According to a press release, the album “explores how love and pain intertwine. Feelings that might seem at odds with each other but co-exist simultaneously and need one another.

“The album marks a new chapter in a career defined by growth, exploration, and a commitment to making music that reflects who they are today.”

Tracks from All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade will be played at their forthcoming Australian shows alongside hits from throughout their career.

Of Monster and Men’s latest album received positive reviews from critics.

“At the heart of this album lies a very simple belief: stories of everyday love and pain are just as important — if not more worthy of attention,” wrote The Indiependent.

Of Monsters and Men 2026 Australian Tour

With special guest Gordi

Presented by Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/ofmonstersandmen

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 23 February (11am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Tuesday 24 February (12pm local time)

Sunday 17 May

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 19 May

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 20 May

Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au