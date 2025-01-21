Offbeat Collective, an artist-run creative space, is launching a new label in partnership with Xelon Digital.

To mark the occasion, they’ll host a launch party in Gadigal/Sydney on March 29, during Great Southern Nights, where they’ll also debut their first compilation mixtape featuring artists from the Offbeat Collective community.

Founded by Jannah Beth and Drew Bisset in 2021, Offbeat Collective started as a studio for artists to create and collaborate. Over the years, it has grown into a space for artist development and creative programs like ONE OFF TRAKS and UP NEXT. Their focus is on supporting underrepresented voices and building a sustainable music culture.

Now, Offbeat Collective takes the next step as a label, partnering with global distributor Xelon Digital. Their roster includes local artists such as DEVAURA, Sachém, ANESU, Malaika Mfalme, Emerald, and Jannah Beth.

Jannah Beth explains, “Offbeat Collective has always been about artists creating space for other artists. Evolving into an artist-run label feels like the natural next step, an inevitable extension of what we’ve been building. It’s about putting the power back into the hands of creatives and fostering a community where collaboration, independence, and sustainability are at the forefront.”

The launch will include a compilation album and a showcase on March 29 in Marrickville, Sydney. Performers will include Jamaica Moana, Jannah Beth, Emerald, Malaika Mfalme, ANESU, Sachém, Ruu., Chelle Tamika, Jeauneil, Akala Newman, and G Rebel, with a secret afterparty guest. Tickets are on sale now.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFBEAT COLLECTIVE (@offbeatcollective_)

Offbeat Collective Label + Mixtape Launch

Tickets available HERE

Saturday, March 29th

Marrickville, Gadigal/Sydney – 2-9PM

LINEUP

Jamaica Moana

Jannah Beth

Emerald

Malaika Mfalme

ANESU

Sachém

Ruu.

Chelle Tamika

Jeauneil

Akala Newman

G Rebel

+ secret afterparty guest