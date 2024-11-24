The Offspring have announced an Australian tour next year with Simple Plan.

The tour, called ‘Supercharged Worldwide in ’25’, will kick off on Sunday, May 4th, at AEC Arena in Adelaide, SA, before heading to Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, VIC, on Wednesday, May 7th. It continues at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, on Sunday, May 11th, and wraps up on Wednesday, May 14th, at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, QLD.

Early bird pre-sale starts on Thursday, November 28th, at 9am (local time), with general tickets available from Tuesday, December 3rd, at 9am (local time).

Formed in the mid-80s in Garden Grove, California, The Offspring became a major force in bringing punk rock to the mainstream in the 1990s. One of the best-selling acts of all time, the band have released 11 studio albums since their self-titled debut in 1989, earning multiple platinum certifications along the way.

The band have sold over 40 millions records worldwide and are two-time members of the Spotify Billions Club for “You’re Gonna Go Far Kid” and “The Kids Aren’t Alright”.

Simple Plan will join The Offspring on the upcoming tour. Known for hits like “Perfect” and “Welcome to My Life”, they’ve sold over 10 million albums worldwide and recently released their latest album, Harder Than It Looks.

Both bands are known for their energetic live shows. Tickets are expected to sell quickly to the tour, so fans should act fast to catch them live next year.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Offspring 2025 Australia Tour

With Simple Plan

Destroy All Lines & Triple M Present

Early bird pre-sale starts Thursday, November 28th at 9am (local time)

Register for early access here

General tickets on sale Tuesday, December 3rd at 9am (local time)

Sunday, May 4th

AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, May 7th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, May 11th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, May 14th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD