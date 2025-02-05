Old Mervs are hitting the road for their biggest tour yet.

The indie-rock duo from Western Australia have announced a 20-date Australia and New Zealand run, celebrating the release of their long-awaited, self-titled debut album, out March 21st via Dew Process/Universal Music.

From May through July, they’ll be taking their sun-soaked, high-energy rock through coastal towns, capital cities, and some of the sweatiest live rooms the country has to offer, capping it all off with a massive hometown show in Perth. If you’ve ever witnessed a sold-out Old Mervs gig, you already know what’s coming—wall-to-wall singalongs, pure unfiltered chaos, and a whole lot of two-piece energy.

The tour announcement lands alongside the release of their brand-new single, “Everyone Will See It,” lifted straight from the debut album. The track, produced by ARIA-winning mastermind Chris Collins, is a fresh turn for the duo, delivering a big chorus, festival-sized hooks, and a groove that hits different. Frontman Dave House says it was the first track they wrote with Collins, describing it as a spur-of-the-moment creation that now stands out as one of their strongest yet.

A behind-the-scenes music video, shot while recording in the Byron Hinterland, captures the raw, DIY energy of the sessions, showing the duo locked in, crafting the sound that’s set to define their breakout year.

Their debut album is already shaping up to be a genre-blurring mix of shimmering indie, Britpop chug, and ‘90s West Coast alt-rock—a sonic evolution that’s been years in the making. The rollout has been nothing short of massive, with triple j-approved singles “Parched,” “What You’ve Lost,” and “Forget It” racking up 3.5 million+ streams across platforms and multiple additions to major Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon playlists.

Old Mervs kicked off 2025 in style, securing their first-ever triple j Hottest 100 placement, landing at #38 with “What You’ve Lost”, while “Parched” and “Forget It” also cracked the Hottest 200 at #105 and #128. If that wasn’t enough, they’ve been backed by Rolling Stone Australia, The Music, Beat Magazine, and The West, with consistent airplay from SYN Radio, RTR, Radio Adelaide, Triple M, and triple j—where “Parched” and “What You’ve Lost” both hit #1 Most Played.

Old Mervs have built their reputation the old-school way—on the road. They’ve supported Liam Gallagher, The Wombats, Spacey Jane, and King Stingray, while dominating festival slots at Splendour in the Grass, Groovin the Moo, Yours & Owls, Rolling Sets, and more.

2024 saw them sell out a UK headline tour, with packed-out shows in London, Manchester, and Birmingham—not bad for a band that started out jamming in a farm shed in Kojonup, WA.

Now, they’re gearing up for their biggest Australian tour yet, hitting every major city, plus some regional gems, before closing things out with a massive home-state show in Perth.

Tickets go on presale Thursday, Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. local time, with general on-sale starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. local time.

For tickets and more info, visit oldmervs.com.

OLD MERVS 2025 ALBUM TOUR

General on sale: Friday 7 February 12pm local time

Thursday May 1- Double Whammy, Auckland, NZ (18+)

Friday May 2 – Meow, Wellington, NZ (18+)

Saturday May 3 – The Loons, Christchurch, NZ (18+)

Saturday May 10 – Hindley Street Music Music Hall, Adelaide, SA (LIC/AA)

Thursday May 22 – Bar On The Hill, Newcastle, NSW (18+)

Friday May 23 – Wollongong Uni, Wollongong, NSW(18+)

Saturday May 24 – Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW (LIC/AA)

Sunday May 25 – UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT (LIC/AA)

Thursday May 29 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast (Laneway), QLD (LIC/AAA)

Friday May 30 – The Station, Sunshine Coast, QLD (LIC/ALL AGES)

Saturday May 31 – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD (LIC/ALL AGES)

Thursday June 5 – Seabreeze Hotel, Mackay, QLD (18+)

Friday June 6 – Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD (18+)

Saturday June 7 – Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD (18+)

Thursday June 19 – Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads, VIC (18+)

Friday June 20 – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Saturday June 21- MATINEE 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC (U18)

Saturday June 21 – The Pier, Frankston (18+)

Sunday June 22 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC (18+)

Saturday July 5 – Perth HPC (Formerly HBF Stadium), Perth, WA (LIC/AA)