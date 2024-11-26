Old Mervs have announced their self-titled debut album.

The album, comprising 11 tracks, was recorded in a studio nestled in the Byron Bay hinterland. Chris Collins, who just won two ARIAs for his work on Royel Otis’ debut album, helmed the production. The recording process was unique, with bandmates Dave House and Henry Carrington-Jones starting each day surfing alongside Collins before settling into the studio.

House reflects on the album’s creation, saying, “It was a natural progression. We were looking for a new dynamic.” This approach allowed the duo to explore and expand their sound, blending their signature Australian indie style with elements of Britpop and ’90s alt-rock.

The album’s new single, “Parched”, is accompanied by a music video directed, shot, and edited by Andrew Briggs. Filmed across various locations including Hamilton Hill and Scarborough Beach, the clip complements the track’s ’90s-inspired sound.

Carrington-Jones shares his enthusiasm about recording “Parched”, stating, “We really delved into another style of our sound and leaned into some 90’s West Coast surf rock. For me personally, I couldn’t get Hole’s ‘Malibu’ film clip out of my head after we all talked about going real 90’s surf rock. It’s probably the hardest rock track on the album but is super easy listening in its own way. Most importantly it’s a ripper to play together and bash out live!”

Old Mervs have been busy touring, having recently completed their largest headline tour across New Zealand and Australia. They’re currently on their first international headline tour in the UK, visiting cities such as Manchester, Glasgow, and London. Upon their return to Australia, they’re set to perform at the Rolling Sets Festival on December 7th and the Changing Tides Festival on December 14th.

Old Mervs’ “Parched” is out now. Their self-titled debut album is out Friday, March 21st, 2025 (pre-order here).