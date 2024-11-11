Breakout country artist Oliver Anthony Music is heading back to Australia for his first headline shows in March 2025.

He’ll also perform at Meatstock Festival in Toowoomba, QLD, and Bendigo, VIC, following his popular set at this year’s sold-out CMC Rocks QLD festival alongside Lainey Wilson, Tyler Hubbard, and Chris Young.

For his headline tour, Anthony will play in Brisbane, Cairns, Newcastle, Sydney, and Melbourne, along with his Meatstock appearances. Frontier Members can access presale tickets from 11am local time on Wednesday, November 13th, and general sales open on Friday, November 15th at 11am. More details are available at frontiertouring.com/oliveranthonymusic.

Anthony gained major attention with his hit “Rich Men North of Richmond”, becoming the first artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Chart without any prior chart history. The song has now racked up over 175 million views on YouTube and 258 million streams on Spotify.

Known for his raw, emotional style, Anthony writes about personal challenges and the struggles of small-town America. His debut album, Hymnal of a Troubled Man’s Mind, produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, was praised for its “homespun sound,” highlighting his soulful voice with acoustic guitar, bass, and fiddle. After completing a North American tour, he’ll play shows across the UK and Europe in early 2025. With his recent single “Cowboys and Sunsets”, Anthony’s 2025 is shaping up to be a big year.

Oliver Anthony 2025 Australia Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/oliveranthonymusic

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 13 November at 11am (local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

General tickets on sale Friday 15 November at 11am (local time)

Friday, March 7th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday, March 9th

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD (18+)

ticketlink.com.au

Tuesday, March 11th

Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

newcastle.nsw.gov.au

Wednesday, March 12th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW (18+)

moshtix.com.au

Sunday, March 16th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

moshtix.com.au