Olivia Newton-John‘s iconic black leather jacket from Grease is set to go under the hammer as part of a major auction of the late singer and actor’s estate.

The jacket, which symbolised her character Sandy’s transformation in the beloved film, is expected to fetch between $80,000 and $100,000 (as per Rolling Stone).

The auction, titled “A Week of Hollywood Legends”, is being organised by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). It will feature over 400 personal and professional artefacts from Newton-John’s life and career, including music awards, identification documents, furniture, jewellery, and artwork.

Set to take place on December 13th at at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, the auction will also be accessible to bidders online, via telephone with an auction house representative, or through advance absentee bids.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which supports plant medicine research for cancer. This cause was particularly close to Newton-John’s heart, as she battled breast cancer for decades before passing away in August 2022 at the age of 73.

Prior to the auction, fans will have the opportunity to view Newton-John’s collection at an exhibition hosted by the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Starting from November 22nd, visitors can see the famous Grease leather jacket and other treasures up close before they go to auction.

Newton-John’s career was marked by remarkable versatility. As noted by Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield, she transitioned from “the world’s favourite Australian country singer to a brazen Eighties black-leather New Wave diva in just a few years.”