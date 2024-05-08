Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her world tour to Australia.

The US pop superstar announced the Australian leg today. Rodrigo will perform twice at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and twice at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena this October (see full dates below). Ticket information is available via Rodrigo’s official website.

Rodrigo will be supported at all Australian shows by special guest BENEE. At the time of writing, no tour date has been confirmed in the latter artist’s home country of New Zealand.

Rodrigo is touring the world in support of her second studio album, GUTS, which topped charts around the globe, including in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and US. GUTS also topped many publications 2023 year-end lists, including Billboard and People.

In a recent episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Angie Martoccio, who wrote a revealing cover story on Rodrigo, joined host Brian Hiatt to break down every track on GUTS, from the biting sarcasm of the opening track, “All-American Bitch”, to the tears-on-her-birthday-cake closer “Teenage Dream”, written about Rodrigo’s “fear of not being a teenager anymore.”

Check out the whole conversation here at the podcast provider of your choice, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or just press play above.

GUTS receive unanimous acclaim from critics around the world. “The pop star rocks out on her biting, charismatic second album, turning the ritual humiliations of girlhood into dazzling, over-the-top spectacles,” wrote Pitchfork in a glowing review.

Rodrigo’s world tour has been earning just as much fanfare. “Rodrigo’s second UK tour showcases a confident star at ease with all-out punk-rock and intimate pop alike,” The Guardian hailed this week. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Olivia Rodrigo 2024 Australian Tour

With special guest BENEE

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au

October 9th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

October 11th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

October 17th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

October 18th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW