Olivia Rodrigo just levelled up her legacy with a surprise that sent Glastonbury punters and Cure fans alike into emotional freefall: she brought out none other than Robert Smith during her headline set at the festival’s Pyramid Stage over the weekend.

The duo joined forces for a stripped-back rendition of The Cure’s 1992 classic “Friday I’m in Love”, followed by a soaring acoustic take on “Just Like Heaven”. And if that wasn’t enough to punch a hole through your chest, Rodrigo introduced Smith as “perhaps the best songwriter to come out of England,” calling him a Glastonbury legend and “a personal hero of mine.”

For Rodrigo, this moment was more than just a career flex — it marked her first time headlining Glastonbury, a rite of passage reserved for only the most bulletproof pop icons. “Holy fucking shit, this is the most people I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” she reportedly told the crowd, per Variety. “This is a dream come true, I actually can’t believe this is my life right now.”

The surprise collab comes at the tail end of a streak of big moments for the GUTS singer. Just last week, she brought out Ed Sheeran during her sold-out Hyde Park show in London for an emotional duet of his breakout hit “The A Team”. Days before that, she covered “I Love You” by Irish post-punks Fontaines D.C. at her Dublin gig, explaining to fans, “Lately I’ve been obsessed with this band.”

Rodrigo’s 2025 world tour has quickly become a genre-blurring, heartstring-pulling rollercoaster — and her Glastonbury set solidified her as an artist who not only understands pop’s legacy but actively honours it in the most goosebump-inducing ways possible.

She continues her UK run in Manchester before heading to Europe for festival appearances and more tour dates that fans are already scrambling to get tickets for.

If you needed a reminder that the goth gods and pop girls can co-exist in harmony, this was it.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.