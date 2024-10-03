Olivia Rodrigo fans who missed out on her ‘Guts World Tour’ or wish to relive the experience are in for a treat.

Netflix has announced a new concert special featuring the pop sensation, set to premiere on October 29th (as per Rolling Stone).

The film will showcase Rodrigo’s live performances from her massive arena tour, which began in February in Palm Springs. The global trek, which concludes on October 22nd, has seen the Grammy winner play dates across the world, including upcoming shows in Singapore, the Philippines, and Australia.

Throughout the tour, Rodrigo has been supported by an impressive lineup of opening acts, including Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf, the Breeders, and PinkPantheress. Benee is slated to join her for the Australian dates.

Rodrigo expressed her excitement about sharing the tour with her fans through this film, stating, “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

The concert film follows the success of Rodrigo’s sophomore album, Guts, released in September 2023. The album debuted at #1 in countries globally, surpassing the sales of her blockbuster debut album Sour. It received nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Following the album’s release, Rodrigo contributed the song “Can’t Catch Me Now” to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtrack, further expanding her musical repertoire.

Rodrigo joins the ranks of other major artists who have recently released concert films, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, both of whom have premiered specials of their most recent world tours.

Rodrigo arrives in Australia next week for multiple tour dates in Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand, however, notably missed out on Rodrigo’s world tour, as we wrote about earlier this year.