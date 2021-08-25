Paramore members Hayley Williams and Josh Farro have been credited as songwriters on the Olivia Rodrigo hit ‘Good 4 U’.

First, it was Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff, and now Paramore’s Hayley Williams and ex-guitarist Josh Farro. Three months after releasing her single ‘Good 4 U’, the soundtrack to almost every Tiktok this year, Olivia Rodrigo has listed the Paramore duo as songwriters for the track, as reported by Billboard.

While they were not listed in the notes for Rodrigo’s album Sour, fans noticed similarities between the track and the band’s song ‘Misery Business’, from their album Riot!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the development when Warner Chappell Music celebrated ‘Good 4 U’ hitting No. 1 in the U.S. on their story by sending a “shoutout” to Williams and Farro.

Williams then reposted the story on her page, captioning it: “Our publisher is wildin’ rn.”

This is not the first time Rodrigo has added her inspirations to the writing credits for her albums. While critically and commercially acclaimed, her debut album Sour has been a polarizing aspect in the fan community, with many pointing out similarities between her music and that of numerous other artists.

In May, Rodrigo gave writing credits to Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff for her song ‘1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back’, which was inspired by Swift’s track ‘New Year’s Day.’

Swift and Antonoff were also mentioned on Rodrigo’s song ‘Deja Vu’ along with St. Vincent. The bridge for the track was inspired by ‘Cruel Summer’.

Rodrigo’s approach has drawn divided reactions from people. Where Courtney Love criticized the singer for ‘copying’ the artwork for her album Hole, Elvis Costello was all for ‘Brutal’, Rodrigo’s song inspired by Costello’s ‘Pump It Up’.

“It’s how rock and roll works. You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy. That’s what I did.” Costello said in a tweet when a fan asked him what he thought of the similarities between the two songs.

Check out ‘Good 4 U’ by Olivia Rodrigo: