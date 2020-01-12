It’s been a busy year for Oly Sherman, but proving there’s no rest for the wicked, the Sydney muso has just announced a 32-date tour in support of his new single, ‘Madness’.
It’s been a few years now since Sydney’s Oly Sherman burst onto the Aussie music scene, and not a single second has been wasted bringing his exceptional tunes to his fans.
Releasing a number of singles over the years, August saw the release of his latest EP, Three Oh Three. Packed full of exceptional tunes that stay with you long after the record is over, Sherman could be forgiven for taking some well-deserved time off – but that would be far too easy.
Hitting the studio instead, Sherman has powered into 2020 the only way he knows how, sharing the evocative new single ‘Madness’.
Describing it as one of his most comforting songs, ‘Madness’ sees Oly Sherman continuing his trend of delivering powerful, emotional tracks; aiming this gorgeously hazy track directly at those who are in need of his unique brand of music.
“‘Madness’ was recorded over a few days in my home studio,” Sherman explains. “The only thing that I wasn’t sure about was the ending.
“I mulled over it for two days straight before finally recording the riff. The song was basically finished when I took it to my good friend Daniel Natolis’ studio. We messed around with a few ideas of how to flourish the song. ‘Madness’ is probably one of my most comforting songs.”
With ‘Madness’ set to drop on Friday, January 17th, the hard-working artist has also unveiled an extensive 32-date Aussie tour which will see him performing up and down the east coast across the next few months.
Check out ‘Madness’ below, and be sure to catch Sherman when he comes your way!
Check out Oly Sherman’s ‘Madness’:
Oly Sherman ‘Madness’ Tour Dates
Friday, February 14th
Lounge Bar, Sunshine Coast, QLD
Saturday, February 15th
Ric’s Bar, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, February 20th
Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay, NSW
Friday, February 21st
Element Bar, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Saturday, February 22nd
Dark Arts Brew & Bar, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Sunday, February 23rd
Flow Cafe, Old Bar, NSW
Thursday, February 27th
UOW O’WEEK, Wollongong, NSW
Friday, February 28th
UNSW Roundhouse Beergarden, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, February 29th
Mawson Caves Beach, Caves Beach, NSW
Sunday, March 1st
Music In The Mountains @ Aunty Ed’s, Blue Mountains, NSW
Thursday, March 5th
Henry’s Rooftop @ The Steyne, Manly, NSW
Friday, March 6th
Howlin’ Wolf, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, March 7th
Bulli Brewing Company, Bulli, NSW
Wednesday, March 11th
Hippo Co, Canberra, ACT
Thursday, March 12th
Jindy Sessions, Jindabyne, NSW
Friday, March 13th
The Sir George, Jugiong, NSW
Saturday, March 14th
Ocean Vibe, Ulladulla, NSW
Sunday, March 15th
Dromedary Hotel, Tilba Valley, NSW
Friday, March 27th
Young Services Club, Young, NSW
Saturday, March 28th
The Victoria, Bathurst, NSW
Sunday, March 29th
Birdhouse Bar, Wagga Wagga, NSW
Saturday, April 4th
Two Fingers Gentlemen’s Barbershop & Bar, Albury, NSW
Saturday, April 5th
Gypsy Bar, Echuca, VIC
Friday, April 10th
Drunken Poet, Melbourne, VIC
Sunday, April 12th
Bright Brewery, Bright, VIC
Friday, April 17th
Penny Whistlers, Kiama, NSW
Saturday, April 18th
Smiths Alternative, Canberra, ACT
Sunday, April 19th
Bannisters Pavilion, Mollymook, NSW
Thursday, April 30th
Ravesis, Bondi, NSW
Friday, May 1st
Low 302, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, May 2nd
Low 302, Sydney, NSW
Sunday, May 3rd
Mudgee Brewing, Mudgee, NSW
Tickets on sale from Friday, January 17th