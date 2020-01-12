It’s been a busy year for Oly Sherman, but proving there’s no rest for the wicked, the Sydney muso has just announced a 32-date tour in support of his new single, ‘Madness’.

It’s been a few years now since Sydney’s Oly Sherman burst onto the Aussie music scene, and not a single second has been wasted bringing his exceptional tunes to his fans.

Releasing a number of singles over the years, August saw the release of his latest EP, Three Oh Three. Packed full of exceptional tunes that stay with you long after the record is over, Sherman could be forgiven for taking some well-deserved time off – but that would be far too easy.

Hitting the studio instead, Sherman has powered into 2020 the only way he knows how, sharing the evocative new single ‘Madness’.

Describing it as one of his most comforting songs, ‘Madness’ sees Oly Sherman continuing his trend of delivering powerful, emotional tracks; aiming this gorgeously hazy track directly at those who are in need of his unique brand of music.

“‘Madness’ was recorded over a few days in my home studio,” Sherman explains. “The only thing that I wasn’t sure about was the ending.

“I mulled over it for two days straight before finally recording the riff. The song was basically finished when I took it to my good friend Daniel Natolis’ studio. We messed around with a few ideas of how to flourish the song. ‘Madness’ is probably one of my most comforting songs.”

With ‘Madness’ set to drop on Friday, January 17th, the hard-working artist has also unveiled an extensive 32-date Aussie tour which will see him performing up and down the east coast across the next few months.

Check out ‘Madness’ below, and be sure to catch Sherman when he comes your way!

Check out Oly Sherman’s ‘Madness’:

Oly Sherman ‘Madness’ Tour Dates

Friday, February 14th

Lounge Bar, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Saturday, February 15th

Ric’s Bar, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, February 20th

Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay, NSW

Friday, February 21st

Element Bar, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Saturday, February 22nd

Dark Arts Brew & Bar, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sunday, February 23rd

Flow Cafe, Old Bar, NSW

Thursday, February 27th

UOW O’WEEK, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, February 28th

UNSW Roundhouse Beergarden, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 29th

Mawson Caves Beach, Caves Beach, NSW

Sunday, March 1st

Music In The Mountains @ Aunty Ed’s, Blue Mountains, NSW

Thursday, March 5th

Henry’s Rooftop @ The Steyne, Manly, NSW

Friday, March 6th

Howlin’ Wolf, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, March 7th

Bulli Brewing Company, Bulli, NSW

Wednesday, March 11th

Hippo Co, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, March 12th

Jindy Sessions, Jindabyne, NSW

Friday, March 13th

The Sir George, Jugiong, NSW

Saturday, March 14th

Ocean Vibe, Ulladulla, NSW

Sunday, March 15th

Dromedary Hotel, Tilba Valley, NSW

Friday, March 27th

Young Services Club, Young, NSW

Saturday, March 28th

The Victoria, Bathurst, NSW

Sunday, March 29th

Birdhouse Bar, Wagga Wagga, NSW

Saturday, April 4th

Two Fingers Gentlemen’s Barbershop & Bar, Albury, NSW

Saturday, April 5th

Gypsy Bar, Echuca, VIC

Friday, April 10th

Drunken Poet, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, April 12th

Bright Brewery, Bright, VIC

Friday, April 17th

Penny Whistlers, Kiama, NSW

Saturday, April 18th

Smiths Alternative, Canberra, ACT

Sunday, April 19th

Bannisters Pavilion, Mollymook, NSW

Thursday, April 30th

Ravesis, Bondi, NSW

Friday, May 1st

Low 302, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 2nd

Low 302, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, May 3rd

Mudgee Brewing, Mudgee, NSW

Tickets on sale from Friday, January 17th