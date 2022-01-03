R&B star Omarion has clearly had just about enough of being compared to the COVID variant Omicron. So much so, that he’s taken to social media to clear up the matter.

Omarion spoke about the comparisons that have been drawn by fans and members of the public in a series of three TikTok videos which were posted on January 1st, 2022.

“Hi, this is Omarion. I am an artist — not a variant,” he began the first clip. “So please be aware, if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for 5 days, nor do you have to have a negative test result it order to dance to my music. So please, be safe, be healthy. Happy New Year!”

Omarion continued the theme with two more tongue-in-cheek TikTok videos.

“What’s up everyone, it’s Omarion, the entertainer, not the variant. While it’s important not to touch me and keep your distance, cause you know that’s how it’s supposed to be, you don’t need a negative test to dance to my music, alright. So I want to tell everyone to stay safe, be good to one another and have a Happy New Year.” he says, while his 2005 hit ‘Touch’ plays in the background.”

Omarion decided to post one more clip to hammer home the message that he’s an entertainer “not a variant”.

“I know there has been a lot of confusion online recently, so my lawyers asked me to read this,” he reads deadpan, before cracking a smile. “I, Omarion, am a musician and entertainer — you knew that — not a variant, okay.”

“The last time I had to do this was in 2000 when everyone confused Y2K with B2K,” he quips, referring to his early noughties band, B2K. “That ain’t how it’s supposed to be, but seriously, I want to wish you all a happy and safe new year’s. Peace.”

Omarion is best known for being the lead singer of R&B boy band B2K before it disbanded in 2004. He then embarked on a solo career and released his debut album 0 which received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2005. Since then Omarion has released four more albums, and starred in a number of movies and TV shows.

