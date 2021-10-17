Bow Wow is currently on Millennium Tour with Yin Yang Twins, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy, however, his latest social media spat has suggested that the tour isn’t going as planned.

Bow Wow took to Twitter to express his frustrations with the tour over several tweets.

“Too much bitching and complaining on this tour! Im bussn cats asses EVERY NIGHT! Every night they try and complain and take something away from me! I give 1000% and yall know it! ATL I HOPE YALL SHOW TOGETHER! IMA BUSS YALL ASS FOR 45 mins straight! TRY ME!” The rapper wrote last night.

Bow Wow’s next Tweet suggested that he was considering quitting the tour altogether.

“This might be my last show! ….. I’ve had enough,” he posted.

The rapper then vented about only being given 15 minute sets.

“Heres the truth! I do 15 min EVERY NIGHT! I cant even do my full songs. AND I STILL BE BUSTING FOLKS ASS! think the fans dont complain about my set being 15 mins? Only way i show up tonight if i do my full set! Straight up!”

Bow Wow continued his tirade, implying that he regretted agreeing to Millenium Tour and wishes he waited to tour with Chris Brown next year, instead.

“I knew i shoulda waited this out…. Shoulda rested up and did 2022 with my bro @chrisbrown”.

After his very public meltdown, Bow Wow did confirm that he would be playing Saturday night’s show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Millennium Tour features a bunch of artists who were hugely successful in the early noughties. The tour started on October 1st and is slated to run until November 26th.

The show has already had some memorable moments, including an apology from Lil Fizz to his fellow B2K member Omarion for sleeping with his ex, and the mother of his kids, Apryl Jone.

“I did some fucked up shit to my brother,” Fizz said at the time. “I did some snake ass shit, and I’m not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”

You can watch the apology here:

