I just think anything Suki Waterhouse does is the coolest thing in the world. Am I alone in this statement? I think not.



After days of teasing, Waterhouse has finally released her newest single, ‘OMG’ upon us. After playing it more than times than I’m comfortable sharing, I can genuinely say it is stuck in my head like an earworm. It’s also very good.



Co- written with Natalie Findlay, the track is a synthy, sexy release. It’s the kind of song that could come on at the coolest vintage shop in your area and not feel out of place.



However, by all accounts the song was not the easiest to make. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Waterhouse revealed that she started half the song then put it aside. After being shelved for two months, Waterhouse return to the studio and suddenly the “chorus came out”.



The video, which was also released today was directed by Émilie Richard-Froozan. Shot in Panavision, it drips with the elegance of a Sofia Coppola movie. It features Waterhouse in a green house, wearing a rose red dress with eyebrows like Edith Piaf. The green house is also owned by none other than Diplo, whom Waterhouse DM’d to get permission to use it.



“OMG” is the first track released from Waterhouse’s upcoming album. The currently untitled record will be her sophomore effort, after her 2022 album, I Can’t Let Go. Waterhouse has only subtly hinted at the title recently, revealing it has something to do with a “disco ball spider”. We are all waiting as patiently as Suki is below.

@suki_waterhouse me and the girls patiently waiting for omg to drop (its all i think about) ♬ original sound – sukiwaterhouse

Waterhouse, who was due to perform in Australia and New Zealand in early February as part of the Laneway Festival dropped out due to the imminent birth of her child with, little-known actor, Robert Pattinson.



So, I will continue to long for the day when we can welcome Waterhouse, Edward Cullen, and their baby to our shores. On that day, we will all collectively scream the lyrics to Good Looking in public, and no longer in our showers.

In the meantime, please check out the video and the song below.