Japanese megastars ONE OK ROCK will return to Australia in 2026 for their biggest shows down under to date.

The band will be joined by special guests Stand Atlantic for all dates.

The tour kicks off Thursday, March 12th at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, before heading to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, March 14th, and wrapping up at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Sunday, March 15th.

Formed in the mid-2000s, ONE OK ROCK have risen from small live shows to headlining stadiums and arenas worldwide. Their international breakthrough came with the 2012 single “The Beginning”, which propelled them onto the global stage. Over the years, they’ve honed a distinctive sound that blends pop, emo, electronica and alternative rock.

With eleven studio albums to their name, including their latest release DETOX, the band has collected an impressive list of accolades, including Rock Sound’s Best International Band in 2017. Their songs have clocked millions of streams and views, cementing their place as one of Japan’s most successful rock exports.

On stage, they’ve performed at major festivals including Knotfest, Vans Warped Tour and Download, and supported acts such as Ed Sheeran, Muse, The Smashing Pumpkins and Linkin Park — playing to 80,000 at Paris’ Stade de France.

Their 2024 world tour drew nearly 190,000 fans to mostly sold-out shows, followed by their sold-out DETOX North American run. Australian audiences have shown similar demand, with their 2020 Melbourne Forum show selling out in eight hours and their entire 2017 Australian tour gone within hours.

Sydney’s Stand Atlantic join as special guests. The pop punk outfit broke through with their 2017 EP Sidewinder and continued their rise with 2018’s Skinny Dipping, which became triple j’s Feature Album and BBC Radio 1’s Album of the Weekend. Their fourth album, 2024’s Was Here, debuted at No. 3 on the ARIA Charts.

With over 100 million streams and a string of sold-out shows, Stand Atlantic have built a reputation as one of Australia’s top live acts, sharing stages with A Day To Remember, I Prevail and Slowly Slowly.

ONE OK ROCK artist pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 22nd at 9am local time, with Destroy All Lines pre-sale from Wednesday, July 23rd at 9am. General tickets are available from Thursday, July 24 at 9am via destroyalllines.com.

ONE OK ROCK Australia Tour 2026

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

Thursday, March 12th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 14th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 15th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD