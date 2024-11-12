Tyler Hilton is set to make his return to Australia this summer.

The American singer-songwriter and actor, known for his role in the iconic series One Tree Hill, will be touring Australia for the first time since 2017.

Hilton’s return to Australia follows the release of his No Man’s Land EP in July, marking a new creative chapter in his career. Since his last visit, he’s been involved in various projects across music and film, including composition work for the Margot Robbie-produced film My Old Ass and writing his first children’s book, Daddy Live in Concert, which is set for release next year.

For Hilton, Australia holds a special place in his heart. He describes it as his “favourite place on Earth”, recalling his first visit in 2017 with fondness.

“I have been DYING to get back to Oz since I came for the first time ever in ‘17,” he shares. “Meant to get right back then the pandemic happened and it took a sec for me to get everything back on track.

“I had no concept of Australia before I came. No real idea of the culture or what the cities looked like.. it just hadn’t really spent much time in my brain. I landed in Sydney, hit Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth and my life was changed. I was like, ‘What is this magical place??’

“The food! The people! The beaches! The coffee! I still drink flat whites as my daily drink to this day after that trip. I bought an acoustic guitar there from a local luthier to help commemorate my time there. I wanted to hold onto it so badly. Anyway, the point is, I’m BEYOND excited to be returning and so thankful to still have a fan base there to justify the trip!!”

Hilton’s career spans both music and film, from his role as Chris Keller in One Tree Hill to portraying a young Elvis Presley in the Academy Award-winning film Walk the Line. He’s achieved two Top 40 Billboard Singles and toured with major artists like Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, and John Mayer.

This tour also marks the Australian debut for MRG LIVE, a leading independent concert and entertainment production company based in Canada. With a strong presence in North America, MRG LIVE is expanding its activities to Australia under the leadership of Josh Lane, aiming to develop an Australian-North American talent pipeline.

Tickets to Hilton’s Australian tour go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, November 14th at 9am AEDT. The MRG pre-sale begins on Wednesday, November 13th at 9am AEDT.

Tyler Hilton 2025 Australia Tour

Tickets via www.mrglive.com

Thursday 6 February Lefty’s Music Hall Brisbane Tickets

Friday 7 February Mary’s Underground Sydney Tickets

Saturday 8 February Northcote Social Club Melbourne Tickets