ONEFOUR have announced they will embark on their biggest tour of Australia to date in support of their forthcoming debut album.

The Sydney-formed outfit have revealed that the record, Look At Me Now, will be released on Friday June 13th.

“It’s for those who want more,” ONEFOUR said in a statement on Thursday.

“The ones who wake up and know they’re destined for greatness, no matter what obstacles they face. It’s a message of hope, a letter to the pain and a welcome to a better future that has no boundaries.”

The announcement comes after a string of singles over the last few months from ONEFOUR, with Sony Music Australia saying, “J Emz, Celly, Lekks, and Spenny will take you through their transformation from the raw realities of street life they have endured, to the dizzying heights of fame, and all of the trappings that come with that success.”

To coincide with the album announce, ONEFOUR have also announced that a 13-date tour of Australia, in what will be their biggest run of the country to date ahead of shows throughout the UK and Europe.

Details on the Australian tour are expected to come on Friday (April 4th).

It’s been a big few months for ONEFOUR. As well as supporting The Kid LAROI in Australia last year, the group released their last single, “Phone Call,” with guest vocals from UK artist Mabel in February.

The track, produced by Grammy-nominated producer 18YOMAN (Kid Cudi, Lil Nas X), Chelsea Warner, and Sykes Beats (Headie One), samples Bob Marley’s reggae anthem “Is This Love?”

“This one’s special to us,” band member Spenny said about the track. “Bob Marley’s an artist that was loved and listened to often in our households so it’s an honour to be able to sample one of his bangers. To have Mabel feature on this track wid us & DONPROD with the music video made a lot of sense cause we really trynna take this thing international.”