ONEFOUR are back on the road.

The Western Sydney drill crew have just kicked off their biggest Australian tour yet, hitting fourteen cities nationwide.

Made up of J Emz, Spenny, Celly, and Lekks, the tour celebrates their long-awaited debut album, Look At Me Now.

However, noticeably absent from the tour schedule is their hometown Sydney, where the group continues to face barriers that prevent them from performing live.

In a recent interview in the June-August 2025 issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ, ONEFOUR members expressed both excitement about the tour and disappointment over the ongoing challenges in Sydney.

“I’m excited to get these tours in, man!” said Spenny. “For me and Emz especially. For the other boys who were in jail, they couldn’t look at it either way at that time, but for us being able to go on tour regularly… We went on tour last year and we’re going on a bigger one this year — adding international dates too, it’s crazy. I never thought we’d be in this position.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“When we toured back in the day, there were a lot of things stopping us. A lot of obstacles we had to overcome to get to this point. We’ve still got a little bit to get past; it will be good to perform at home without any hassle, but we’re grateful for the other cities. We’re excited for that.”

J Emz added, “I feel like it’s really important for artists in general to be able to perform in front of their fans. It’s the pinnacle of being able to move forward with your music. To be able to perform in front of all-ages crowds and motivate them, show them that it is possible, it’s a good feeling. We can’t wait to be able to do it.”

The full interview will be online at Rolling Stone AU/NZ later this week.