With their long-awaited debut album Look At Me Now landing this Friday, ONEFOUR have come through with one more surprise — a huge new single called “Distant Strangers,” featuring none other than The Kid LAROI and UK legend Imogen Heap.

The track is a raw, genre-bending breakup anthem that pairs the vulnerability of LAROI with the unapologetic grit of ONEFOUR — interpolating the haunting elegance of Heap’s viral hit “Headlock”. Produced by Grammy Award winners Blake Slatin, Omer Fedi, and TM88, “Distant Strangers” is a stark, emotional high point in the group’s discography to date.

“This is a big moment for us – to have a new collab dropping with our brother LAROI, and to have Imogen’s blessing on the ‘Headlock’ sample caps it off,” says ONEFOUR’s J Emz. “LAROI has always been a huge supporter of our music, this collab came off the back of us touring together last year.”

Heap also shared her excitement about the unexpected revival of her 2005 track. “‘Headlock’ has had a huge revival this past year – thank you to everyone who’s brought it back to life,” she says. “Today, ONEFOUR and The Kid LAROI release ‘Distant Strangers’, giving ‘Headlock’ a whole new spin – almost 20 years since Speak for Yourself. It reminds me of when ‘Hide and Seek’ found new life in ‘Whatcha Say’. I’m feeling that same mix of surprise and gratitude again.”

“Distant Strangers” marks the second major collaboration between ONEFOUR and The Kid LAROI. They previously joined forces in 2020 on “My City”, the closing track from ONEFOUR’s Against All Odds EP.

LAROI made headlines in 2021 when he brought the group out as a surprise at his Sydney show, delivering a charged performance of “My City” followed by ONEFOUR’s hard-hitting singles “Shanks & Shivs” and “Spot the Difference”. At the time, LAROI told the crowd: “These guys have been banned from performing in Australia, and guess what? I don’t fuck with that. So tonight, I’m gonna fucking give them what they deserve, and they’re gonna come out here and do a few songs for us tonight.”

That set marked ONEFOUR’s first major live performance since being banned from performing by NSW Police in 2019, a turning point in the group’s rise from Mount Druitt to national and international attention.

Their long-awaited debut full-length, Look At Me Now, arrives Friday, June 13th via ONEFOUR Records. The album traces their journey from street-level struggle to stardom, pairing fierce honesty with forward-looking ambition. “It’s for those who want more,” the group said in an earlier statement. “The ones who wake up and know they’re destined for greatness, no matter what obstacles they face. It’s a message of hope, a letter to the pain and a welcome to a better future that has no boundaries.”

To support the release, ONEFOUR will hit the road for their biggest Australian headline tour yet, kicking off June 21st in Hobart. Western Sydney collective The 046 will join them as support across all dates.

ONEFOUR’s “Distant Strangers” ft. The Kid LAROI & Imogen Heap is out now via ONEFOUR Records.