K-pop act ONF have announced that all members of the group, except U, will be carrying out their military enlistment together.

K-pop act ONF have announced that all five Korean members of the group will be enlisting in the military together, as per South Korea’s mandatory enlistment laws. Group member U, who is Japanese, is exempt from serving.

In handwritten letters to fans, the group’s leaders Hyojin and J-Us shared that the decision was taken to minimise the time the group would be on hiatus. As per South Korean law, all able-bodied Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 must serve in the military. While the length of conscription varies, the minimum time served is a year and a half.

“Although I think our FUSE (ONF’s fans) will be very sad, we made the decision to enlist together because we wanted to stay together as six members and because we wanted to sing together for a longer time.” wrote member J-Us in his letter.

“Looking back on the time from our debut until now, time passed by more quickly than I’d expected, and I believe that ONF is becoming more mature as that time passes. And during that time, our members are also continuing to build a friendship that’s unparalleled in how tight-knit it is,” he wrote.

Member Hyojin echoed his sentiments, saying: “While we were promoting, I was always thinking about the fact that it wouldn’t be long until I had to say these words, and every day, I hoped that time would pass a bit more slowly. But time passed so quickly, and in the blink of an eye, the day that I must say these words to FUSE has arrived.”

“Depending on how you look at it, that time could be considered either long or brief, but I will become more mature during that time, and I will stand before you again as an even more dependable person who can be a source of strength for FUSE.” he continued.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Popping’ by ONF: